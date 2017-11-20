Christmas kingpins to make annual Alton stop

ALTON — Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a stop at the Haskell Playhouse from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

The event is open to all children in the community. Parents can take a photograph, or a Polaroid snapshot will be available for a $2 donation.

The Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association has been hosting Santa each year since 1997. They have been busy decorating the playhouse and getting ready for Santa’s visit, it being one of their favorite events of the year.

Association members say they hope everyone can drop by to say hello to Santa. The playhouse is located at Henry and 12th streets.

