Christmas Wonderland will open on schedule this year, mayor says

Mayor Brant Walker on Monday vowed Christmas Wonderland will open on schedule this year after organizers said the display would be canceled because of an electrical wiring theft.

Walker said more details will follow a Tuesday morning meeting with city officials and Christmas Wonderland organizers to get a full assessment of damage and costs.

“It is the city’s full intent to make sure the lights do go on this year,” Walker said. “The Grinch will not steal Christmas.”

Members of the Grandpa Gang, a group of retirees and volunteers who organize and design the display at Rock Spring Park, gathered at the park Monday morning after Thursday night’s theft of 1,700 to 2,000 feet of copper wiring.

Al Cowgill, president of the Christmas Wonderland board, said in the last three years, thieves have stolen wiring and vandals have damaged displays.

“There’s got to be changes,” Cowgill said. “We can’t leave wire lying on top of the ground anymore. It’s been stolen too many times.”

Christmas Wonderland has officially been lighting up the park for the holidays since 2003, but the display started about 25 years ago.

Will Patridge has helped out on the Grandpa Gang since 1998.

“You just come in with a knot in your stomach all the time,” he said of the recurring thefts at the display.

All of the displays were up and most of the wiring was already done, with about one-quarter of the lights installed.

Each year, local organizations receive financial contributions from the display’s proceeds. In 2018, approximately 60 organizations received about $45,000 after a record number of visitors.

An Alton Police Department spokesperson could not immediately be reached.

