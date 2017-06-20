Church’s men fire up grill

The men’s ministry of Main Street United Methodist Church will host barbecue fundraisers the last Saturday of each month throughout the summer and early fall.

“The idea to do BBQ fundraisers came from a discussion that I had with our directing pastor, Tim Pate,” ministry president Terry Steward said. “Pastor Pate came to us from Nameoki UMC in Granite City two years ago and their men’s ministry (and church) have been hosting BBQ cookout fundraisers for several years. After a consulting visit to Granite City last year, and securing our own grill, we figured it was time to give this a try.”

With a wheeled grill that has a sliding “cook surface” and the ability to cook more than 20 pork steaks at a time, the Main Street men take their cooking seriously.

The fundraisers start at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. Entrées feature 1-pound Shop ‘n Save pork steaks, Schwegel’s famous brats and quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs. Platters are also available featuring three sides: baked beans, potato salad, and cole slaw. The prices range from $8 for a pork steak platter to $3.00 for a hot dog. Dr. Pepper products will also be available.

Proceeds will advance the projects of the men’s ministry, which include sending participants to men’s conferences like Iron Sharpens Iron and participating in and supporting community events like the Pietown Gospel Music Festival.

“Even though the money is helpful for our projects, the fellowship with the other men in the church is also very valuable to me,” master griller Bob Carter said. “I benefited greatly from the Iron Sharpens Iron conference a couple of years ago, and anything that I can do to help make it possible for more guys to experience it, I am ‘all in.’ This is also a wonderful way for our church to be visible and interact with the community.”

While the grilling project has been spearheaded by the church’s men, the women have gotten in on the act also by providing homemade dessert items for each of the cookouts. The proceeds from the bake sale have helped support the women’s ministry — truly a family affair as the women’s ministry president is Terry’s wife, Angel.

The next cookout will be Saturday, June 24, and will take place at the church, 1400 Main St.

“Take-outs are always available,” Steward said. “And for any group or business that orders at least 10 meals, we will be happy to deliver in the Alton/Godfrey area.”

To place an order, call Steward at (618) 567-7012 or the church at (618) 465-7764. The grilling team will be at the Pietown Gospel Music Festival from July 28-29, but will then be back at the church the last Saturday in August and September. In the event of rain on the last Saturday of the month, the cookouts will move to the first Saturday of the next month.

Main Street United Methodist Church holds the honor of being the first Protestant church in the community and will host a series of events in August, September, and October in celebration of its 200th anniversary. For information, contact the church office at (618) 462-2495.

