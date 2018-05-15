Church grillers offer special for veterans

ALTON | Main Street United Methodist Men’s Ministry members are preparing to show their patriotic spirit Saturday, May 19, as they present their second monthly barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church at 1400 Main Street in Alton.

“Our BBQ steering committee felt that since our BBQ was going to fall on Armed Services Day, we should to do something special for our veterans,” Men’s Ministry President Terry Steward said. “For any of our veterans that come to the BBQ and show a military ID or their ‘service cap,’ they will be able to buy one platter and get one free.

“We have pork steak platters, bratwurst platters, and ¼-pound hot dog platters that each come with baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw as sides,” he said. “We are so appreciative to our veterans for their service. We felt that this was a small way that we could say thanks for all they have done for us.”

The men’s ministry is in its second year of monthly summer barbecues that started April 28. Additional barbecues are planned for June 23, July 27-28 at the Pietown Gospel Music Festival, Aug. 18 and the last one of the season will be Saturday, Sept. 29. All except for the music festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church. Proceeds help provide scholarships for men’s retreats, men’s outreach in the community, and specialty needs of the church. Grill-masters Larry Leppert and Bob Carter say being able to help men in their faith walk and having fellowship with customers are positive aspects of the barbecues.

The monthly barbecues are also rolling out other specials in May. First responders (firefighters, police officers, and ambulance service workers in uniform) will receive $1 off their order throughout the season, and if they place orders for five or more platters, the Main Street men will deliver their order free of charge. For any business ordering 10 or more platters in Greater Alton, the men will be happy to deliver their order for free as well throughout the remainder of the barbecue season. Orders may be placed by calling Terry Steward at (618) 567-7012.

The Main Street Women are ensuring no patrons with a sweet tooth go home disappointed. The women have also been providing a table full of homemade sweets for customers to select and soft drinks and water to wash it all down are also nearby. According to women’s ministry chairman Angel Steward, Terry Steward’s wife, “As Terry and I talked, adding dessert to go along with the guy’s hearty platters just made sense. Proceeds from the bake sale also help us to better serve the ladies of Main Street and the community.”

“We hope to have a big crowd on Saturday, and hope that folks will mark their calendars and come back and share a meal with us once-a-month throughout the summer,” Terry Steward said.

