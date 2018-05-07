Church leaders invited to prayer breakfast

BETHALTO | State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is inviting leadership from area churches to a prayer breakfast from 8-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, at 100 E. Central St.

“The Metro East is incredibly fortunate to have so many churches and faith organizations that openly participate in our communities and provide much-needed support to local families,” Bristow said. “I truly appreciate their efforts to make our region its best, and I look forward to hearing about all of the good work they are doing to help our friends and neighbors.”

Bristow is encouraging local faith leaders to join her for a morning prayer. Following the prayer, she is inviting attendees to participate in open dialogue over light refreshments. While invitations are being mailed to local churches, the invitation is also open to local community members who are interested in participating in the discussion. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP.

“I am eager to share my legislative goals and accomplishments with community members and spiritual leaders,” Bristow said. “I am ready to hear the thoughts and concerns of our local faith leaders, and discuss ways that we can work together to improve life in the Riverbend region.”

Free child safety seat inspection

To help ensure the safety of children when riding in car seats, Bristow will co-host a child safety seat inspection Friday, May 18, with Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, and is encouraging families to mark their calendars.

“I would like to remind families of the opportunity to attend a free child safety seat inspection event in the upcoming week,” Bristow said. “This important service was able to be put together with the help of Riverbend Head Start and the Illinois Department of Transportation, and will allow families and parents to have their child safety seat inspected by a professional to ensure that it is installed correctly.”

Bristow will be co-hosting the inspection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, 1802 E. Broadway in Alton in Alton Plaza. Residents can get their car seats inspected and installed by certified car seat technicians free of charge. It is recommended to bring the child who will be sitting in the seat to ensure the seat’s size is appropriate. This event is free and open to the public.

“Safety seat inspections should be done regularly, and I know sometimes busy schedules don’t allow parents or families to find the time or place to get their child car seats checked,” Bristow said. “My goal with this event is to ensure that every child is safe when riding in a car, and this free event will help make it easier to make sure that a seat is installed and fits the child correctly.”

For more information about both events or to RSVP for the prayer breakfast, contact Bristow’s full-time constituent office at (618) 465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

