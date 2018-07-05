Church seeks school supply donations

× Expand school supplies

Calvary Cares, an outreach ministry of Calvary Baptist Church of Alton, will again show its love for children and their teachers as the ministry kicks off its annual school supply collection effort.

“Unfortunately, many children run out of school supplies quickly,” a Calvary Baptist Church press release states. “This year Calvary Cares invites you, our community, to show how much you care. Join with us as we lead the way to #StuffTheBus4Kids to ensure that our teachers do not need to reach into their own pockets.”

The supplies will be sorted and delivered directly to teachers, who will distribute the supplies to students.

“Independence Day means school supplies are now available for your best price, so help us get off to a bang-up start,” the release states.

Collection sites are Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave.; Calvary Cares, 1426 Washington Ave.; and Big Lots, 1751 Homer Adams Parkway.

Participants are asked to thank Big Lots for their participation as this year’s community sponsor by including the business as a school supply resource.

Participants also are asked to have their family or group’s photo taken in front of the yellow school bus on the Big Lots parking lot. The photos will be posted on the #StuffTheBus4Kids Facebook page.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 465-4357.

