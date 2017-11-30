Citizen’s Police Academy to start Jan. 11

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the Spring Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy and is extending an invitation to those interested in learning about constitutional law, citizens’ rights, and the duties of law enforcement officers.

The academy’s purpose is to strengthen positive relationships between Edwardsville police officers and the citizens they serve. This academy gives participants a chance to learn aspects of law enforcement through a “hands-on” learning environment. Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view. The academy is a 10-week course from 6-9 p.m. Thursday nights; the first session will start Jan. 11. Topics to be covered include:

• Law review

• Traffic and DUI enforcement

• Use of force, excited delirium, crisis intervention

• Firearms familiarization

• Force on force and active shooter hands-on exercise

• Drug trends and identification

• Crime scene investigation with hands-on exercise

• Computer crimes and identity theft

• Four-hour ridealong

The academy is presented to adults, 21 and older, and will be limited to 20 participants. All citizens may apply, but priority will be given to Edwardsville residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. Upon graduation, participants will receive a shirt and certificate of completion.

Some portions may require physical activity. The department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.

To enroll, visit the website for information and to download an application.

