City Council passes Alton Square TIF, landlord licensing

Tempers flared during the March 28 City Council meeting.

Alton Square TIF debate

The first of two contentious items up for discussion and debate was action taken to adopt tax increment financing for the Alton Square Mall Redevelopment Project Area.

Aldermen voted 6-1 in favor of three related resolutions, approving the Tax Increment Redevelopment Plan and Project for the Alton Square Mall Redevelopment Project Area; defining the project area as being the mall structure itself, parking lot and an outbuilding; and adopting the TIF.

Third Ward Alderman Michael Velloff again cast the sole vote against these measures, as he has each time a vote has been called upon in recent months to move this item forward.

Velloff said he does not believe the city should be providing further assistance to the mall’s owners, Augusta, Ga.-based Hull Property Group, beyond the revenues it already receives from its special sales tax. Velloff said the tax has generated $3.3 million in revenue to date, and that the tax would continue to generate those revenues once the TIF is in place.

Hull has said it cannot make approximately $26 million in planned improvements without the TIF in place.

Landlords to be licensed

The other action item met with dissent from many of the Alton landlords in attendance at the meeting, as well as from Velloff, was an ordinance to establish licensing for landlords. The ordinance establishing licensing “for the business of supplying residential rental properties in the city of Alton” garnered two guest speakers before a council vote was taken.

Aaron Agnee was the first speaker to address the council on this matter. Agnee said he owns several rental properties in Alton as well as his business establishment, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar. He posed several questions, including what the impact would be under a contract for deed arrangement as well as for temporary rentals under an Airbnb type of arrangement.

Agnee further expressed concern for the impact on low-income tenants when the fees are passed on to them through increased rent prices and how they might be displaced if a landlord does not comply with the licensing requirements.

The second speaker to address the panel on the landlord licensing resolution was Ron Deedrick, governmental affairs director at Illinois Realtors Southern Illinois District. This was his fourth time in front of the council sharing his group’s concerns. Deedrick has also been meeting privately with officials, which resulted in modifications to the originally proposed ordinance.

After thanking city officials for their outreach and for working with him on the landlord licensing proposal, Deedrick said he and his group still oppose implementation of the ordinance, saying, “We cannot be on board with this.”

“I’m not here for the notorious derelict property owners,” he said. “I’m here for members of the respectable business community and for those who conduct business above board.”

He said has not received data from the city on the number of rental units in Alton, nor has his group received a cost-benefit analysis from the fees. Deedrick also questioned how the licensing and fees would affect the ability to sell rental property.

“The vast amount of landlords operate above board, without licensing; we have no recourse,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “The city is trying to clean out operators of bad business in this city. This is the best, most cost-effective way to deal with notorious landlords.”

The prior existing ordinance required landlords to be licensed before renting out a housing unit but did not include a fee for the license. In a process that began in November 2017 and involved three revisions before the presented wording on Wednesday night, the council had brought the ordinance back for action, amending it and adding the fee structure as a mechanism to penalize landlords who do not keep up their properties.

Approved as amended, the ordinance now requires landlords to pay a fee of $20 per unit annually. The resulting vote at Wednesday night’s meeting was 6-1, with the proposed ordinance passing. Velloff again cast the sole vote of dissension.

“I am for the ordinance, but not for these fees,” he said. “It will hurt the wrong people.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter