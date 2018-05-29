City of Alton Night at the Ballpark to raise funds for park

ALTON | Seeing a Cardinals game will benefit Gordon Moore Park.

City of Alton Night at the Ballpark will raise funds for improvements at the park. Every ticket purchase includes an on-field parade around the warning track before the game. Four tickets (two sets) will be chosen at random to be on the field for batting practice, and the top two ticket sellers will get to throw out honorary first pitches.

Tickets to the July 13 game against the Cincinnati Reds are in section 372 and can be purchased by calling (618) 463-3580 or by email at mhaynes@cityofaltonil.com.

