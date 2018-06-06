City officials asks for help with arson investigation

ALTON | Resulting from what officials have determined to be a suspicious fire, a vacant house in the 3200 block of Edsall Street was destroyed by fire early in the morning on June 4.

The residence was a rental property that had been empty for close to 18 months and utilities were disconnected. In the previous week, a duplex in the 1000 block of Willard Avenue in Alton was completely consumed by fire, also labeled by officials as suspicious.

Officials have noted that a number of suspicious fires have occurred during the first half of this year in Alton that are still being actively investigated. With a brief lull following a March fire, they were initially hopeful that the fires had ended. That was until the latest two fires in the past week.

“Since just before the first of year, the city of Alton has had several fires that are open cases and remain under investigation for arson,” Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said. “Arson is a crime that can negatively impact a whole community. The act of arson not only damages one’s property, but also creates worry in the residents of the impacted neighborhood.”

The Alton Fire Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person who has committed the act of arson within the city. Community members are asked to assist with these investigations by providing any information they might have to the State Fire Marshal Arson Hotline at (800) 252-2947 or to the Alton Police Department Tip Line at (618) 465-5948.

