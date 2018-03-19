City seeks art for Edwardsville park’s new storage cubbies

EDWARDSVILLE — New storage compartments under the pavilions at Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad offer an ideal framework for a new program called Create Art for Leon Corlew Park.

The new storage cubbies were designed with a functional purpose in mind, offering convenience for visitors to store personal items during the summer or when enjoying the dry playground. The open-air cubbies are well-suited for placement of items like flip-flops, towels, or extra sunscreen.

Katie Grable, assistant director of parks and recreation, saw an opportunity to create art on the structures’ backside.

“When the cubbies were installed, I noticed that the backside lacked personality and saw an opportunity to create something fun for the children in the community to participate in,” Grable said. “We are offering a chance for children 14 years old and under to submit artwork based on the theme of Outdoor Activities Around Town. The artwork will be used to create an oversized compilation mural that will be installed on the back of each cubbie structure. Eventually, the park will have four storage structures.”

Forms for submitting the artwork can be picked up at the city of Edwardsville office and the Edwardsville Arts Center, and can be downloaded from the city’s website link on the Parks and Recreation home page. The arts center will also be offering a Create Art for Corlew Park class on Saturday, March 31, at their art center. Children can stop in and submit their artwork between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For those unable to attend, completed artwork forms can be submitted to the city of Edwardsville office, attn: Katie Grable, 118 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville. Electronic copies can also be accepted by emailing kgrable@cityofedwardsville.com. Artwork space is limited, so there is a limit of one entry per artist. For information, contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538.

“We look forward to the unique artwork we are going to receive,” Grable said. “It’s really going to add some beauty and creativity to Leon Corlew Park to be enjoyed for years to come.”

