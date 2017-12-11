City to clear brush along Market Street

ALTON — The city of Alton Public Works Department will begin work on clearing overgrowth and brush along Market Street, behind Frew’s Bridal, at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is one of the projects that has been on this administration’s list of things to do,” Mayor Brant Walker said.

The project will also improve connectivity from Third Street to the downtown businesses.

“Our hope is to find the stairs, behind the overgrowth, in good condition where minimal work will be needed for their restoration,” Director of Public Works Bob Barnhart said.

The clearance is expected to be done by Wednesday and inspection of the stairs and surrounding area will immediately follow.

Any questions should be directed to the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3530.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter