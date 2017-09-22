Civic Memorial teacher selected for policy fellowship

BETHALTO — Jacob Carlson, an English teacher at Civic Memorial High School, has been named a fellow with the Teach Plus Teaching Policy Fellowship, a highly selective leadership program for demonstrably effective teachers.

During the one-year fellowship, teachers take part in a specially designed course of study in policy and advocacy and develop the skills necessary to advocate for policies that will better serve Illinois students and teachers. They further their impact through collaborative work on key education issues and interactions with district and state decision makers. Carlson is one of just 15 teachers from across Illinois selected for the 2017-18 fellowship.

“This past year, Teach Plus teachers’ advocacy helped to move forward a new funding formula for Illinois schools and ensured that the state’s plan for the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act included recommendations from educators,” said Josh Kaufmann, executive director of Teach Plus Illinois. “We’re looking forward to another exciting and impactful year ahead. Our new fellows bring expertise from across the state and share a passion for improving education for Illinois students.”

“The Teach Plus Fellowship is a unique opportunity for me to contribute to education as a profession while remaining in the classroom,” Carlson said. “I am excited to share the voices of my students and fellow educators with policymakers to continue working toward the highest-quality education possible for every child.”

“Jacob Carlson is as deserving of such a privilege as any teacher I have ever worked with,” Principal Aaron B. Kilpatrick said. “He is an excellent role model for our students, and his colleagues. Mr. Carlson strives to be the best and bring out the best in those around him, and I have no doubt that his participation in this program will benefit our students, our school, and the state of Illinois.”

The new fellows come from traditional district and public charter schools across the Illinois. Many of the incoming teachers have won teaching awards and hold teacher leadership roles with their schools and districts.

To learn more about the 2017-18 Teach Plus IL Policy Fellows, visit teachplus.org/IL.

