Clark Bridge lane closures to start June 12

× Expand Photo by Illinois2011 (personal work), via Wikimedia Commons The Clark Bridge in Alton.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Thursday announced U.S. 67 over the Mississippi River in Alton will be restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Monday, June 12.

Exceptions to these restrictions are as follows:

• All southbound lanes will be open between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

• All northbound lanes will be open between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

This work is required in order to seal the existing bridge surface and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The department advises motorists to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter