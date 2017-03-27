Clark Bridge lane restrictions to start Tuesday

× Expand Photo by Illinois2011 (personal work), via Wikimedia Commons The Clark Bridge in Alton.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday announced periodic daytime lane restrictions for northbound and southbound U.S. 67 on the Clark Bridge in Alton.

Weather permitting, one lane eastbound and one lane westbound will be closed at intermittent times between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday. These lane restrictions are needed to make improvements to the highway lighting on the bridge. It is anticipated this work will be completed by April 5. The department’s maintenance crews and the department’s lighting contractor, Electrico Inc., will perform this work. There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions. All lanes will be available during peak hour periods.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, consider alternate routes and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter