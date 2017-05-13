Class of 2017 job prospects good, if graduates have the right skills

× Expand graduation stock photo

The job market looks good for the Class of 2017 ... if graduates have the right skills.

If new graduates have the right degree and can do the work, there are plenty of available jobs, according to Gail Rooney, who heads the University of Illinois’ Career Center.

“Some areas are busier than others,” Rooney said. “Engineering, technology, business has come on strong in the past four or five years. Particularly finance.”

Teachers and government workers won’t find nearly as many opportunities.

Rooney says big companies are looking to college graduates to fill the gaps left by retiring baby boomers.

“They need to hire new talent, out of college, that they are going to hopefully teach in terms of their workforce and their organization,” Rooney said.

Many of the country’s biggest companies come to Illinois to look for “top talent,” she said, but much of that talent will leave. Specifically, they will leave downstate Illinois.

Most of the jobs for the Class of 2017 will be in big cities, including Chicago. Rooney said that’s fine with students, who want to work and live in the city

“That’s the fun world, the lights and the bright city,” Rooney said. “And that’s where the bigger companies are.”

Class of 2017 salaries

A new national survey from the firm iCIMS says the Class of 2017 expects their first salary to be somewhere between $50,000 and $75,000.

Rooney said new graduates can get that kind of money if they have the right skills. Again, she points to engineers. In fact, it’s not unheard of for newly graduated engineers to get over $70,000.

“We are seeing bonuses coming back into the picture,” Rooney said. “It’s just another way companies are competing with each other.”

While most employers want recent graduates who can work with a team and communicate with clients, graduates’ college major will impact their salary, Rooney said.

The iCIMS survey echoes that. The survey reports that 76 percent of employers say work experience is important. The survey said 65 percent of companies want to see applicants with “written and verbal” communication skills.

“That’s the way things get done. That’s the way projects are completed. That’s the way teams are able to work together,” Rooney said. “And that’s the way we communicate with customers.”

The iCIMS survey said STEM degrees are in the highest demand, followed by financial. The survey says education and law degrees aren’t in demand right now.

Illinois News Network

