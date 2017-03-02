Classes teach skills needed on Lewis and Clark expedition

Lewis and Clark Community College is offering four personal enrichment classes for adults who are interested in the local history of the Lewis and Clark expedition and its first winter encampment.

If you would like to try your hand at a few life skills required by early frontier residents, the Lewis and Clark Frontier Life Series is a great opportunity to explore what living in this area was like in the early 1800s. The workshops are:

Session 1: Weave Your Own Basket, March 18

You will make a basic market basket out of reed. Cost is $35.

Session 2: Sewing on the Frontier, April 1

You will make a linen market wallet which would have been used like a pocket to carry small items. Cost is $25.

Session 3: Cooking Over an Open Fire, April 15

You will be cooking a meal as it would have been prepared in the early 1800s. The meal will consist of chicken, mashed potatoes, fried cabbage, cooked carrots, biscuits with churned butter and stewed apples. Cost is $30.

Session 4: Explore the Lewis and Clark Trail, April 29

All class sessions are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site at the intersection of Illinois 3 and New Poag Road, Hartford.

Registration for one or all sessions is required. You may register by mail, email or phone.

Mail: Enrollment Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035

Online: lc.edu/CCL

By phone for Godfrey campus: (618) 468-7000

