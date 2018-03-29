Classroom hero

GRANITE CITY | For more than 30 years, Belinda Bahn has worked as the gymnastics and dance director for the Granite City Park District.

But she has another job: she’s a second-grade teacher at Maplewood Elementary School in Cahokia. She has been working for the Cahokia School District since the 1990s.

“They love to learn anything that you show them and anything that you try to teach them,” Bahn said. “It’s just the joy that they have in learning is so special and a lot of it is because of their background. It’s the constant love that they have, no matter what.”

Bahn experienced the most frightening moment of her long teaching career on Feb. 6, when she saw one of her students, Demond Wiley, choking on an object.

“I really wasn’t quite sure what he was doing, but he stood up and started gagging and his face turned completely red and his eyes were kind of red and swollen and he couldn’t speak and it really scared me,” Bahn said. “He was kind of coming toward me, and I was in front of the classroom and he was gagging a little bit and I was like, ‘Demond, what’s wrong?’ Of course, he couldn’t answer me.”

So the teacher immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on the young boy.

“I was assuming that he was choking because nothing is happening, so I reached around his stomach and pushed on his stomach without even thinking,” Bahn said. “It’s one of those things that you do. I didn’t realize that I was doing it, but I pushed on his stomach and this object came flying out of his mouth.”

The object was a metal pin the size of a quarter.

“He was OK after that,” Bahn said. “I think I was more shaken up than he was.

“We went to the nurse’s office and the nurse examined him and called his parents. The parents got there really fast and were advised by the doctors to take him to Cardinal Glennon (Hospital in St. Louis).”

Afterward, Bahn received balloons and a present from Wiley’s parents. She even got a poster, made by a custodian at Granite City’s Brown Recreation Center, bearing the words “good job, Belinda.”

“I still have the balloons at home because they were still inflated,” Bahn said. “I still have the card that the parent gave me. The card from the parent was kind of the most meaningful thing.”

Pamela Forbes, Wiley’s aunt, thanked Bahn for saving her nephew’s life.

“It was truly a blessing,” she said. “I’m very thankful and grateful. I was very scared and very upset, but I thank God that it all worked out.”

Bahn said she has calmed down after that scary event a month ago.

“It’s been a while and it has had time to sink in,” she said. “Now, I can talk about it. Right afterward, I was such a mess. I’m usually so calm and patient and I can do 50 things at once. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe what happened.’ It was a natural reaction to go help. Teachers always help kids, no matter what they’re doing.”

Bahn said she looks forward to seeing Wiley in the classroom every day.

“I’m so thankful that Demond was OK,” she said. “Now, every time I see him when he walks into the door, I just have the biggest smile on my face knowing what could have happened and everything turned out like it did.”

Bahn has worked as the park district’s gymnastics and dance director since 1985. She’s the coordinator of the Winter Carnival, where children from preschool to high school do performances in cheerleading, gymnastics, hip-hop dance, tumbling, ballet, tap, and jazz.

The Winter Carnival is at Granite City High School every year. This year’s event is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 12.

“Every year, we do a different theme,” Bahn said. “This year, we’re doing some sort of Michael Jackson tribute. It kind of showcases all of the talent of the gymnasts, dancers, and tumblers.”

