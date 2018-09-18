Clean energy talk set for Oct. 9 in Granite City

GRANITE CITY | As clean energy projects develop across the state, the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition and United Congregations of the Metro East, along with Sierra Club, SOAR (Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees), Cool Cities, and Greener Cleaner Granite City will host a community conversation to discuss ways to make clean energy accessible to everyone.

This event is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Nelson Hagnauer Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave. It will explore how communities across Illinois can benefit from a clean, equitable economy.

The campaign offers statewide events to draw participation from voters, politicians, business leaders, community leaders and labor leaders and members to advance the dialogue about how Illinois can lead the way to a clean energy future.

These conversations will focus on policy goals that include ensuring equitable benefits across the state, moving Illinois to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, and electrifying the transportation sector.

The pursuit of these policy goals will begin with robust, statewide conversations — in which the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition will invite Illinoisans to let their voices be heard.

“We are calling on every Illinois politician, every candidate campaigning in the upcoming election, every community leader, every business leader, every labor leader and member, and every voter to commit to these goals and join the conversation to ensure that Illinois wins a clean, equitable energy future,” a press release states.

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition successfully championed the Future Energy Jobs Act, which passed the Illinois Legislature with bipartisan support and was signed into law in 2016. This campaign will help build on the law’s success.

