Clear vision at 20

ALTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Alton hosted an open house Aug. 3 as part of its year-long 20th anniversary celebration. The club’s leaders hoped to raise awareness in the community and dispel possible misconceptions.

“We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary, but people don’t really know what we do,” Executive Director Al Womack Jr. said.

The No. 1 misconception in his mind is that people think it’s only for certain kids.

“It’s for those who need us most,” he said. “It doesn’t have a gender, income or any other requirement. It’s for kids 6 to 18, and everyone qualifies.”

The club serves about 200 youths during the summer and 250 during the school year.

Another misconception is about the kind of kid who attends the club, program director Sandra West said.

“People think the Boys & Girls Club is full of bad kids,” she said. “But they’re the same kids that go to school with your kids. Every kid is raised different, with different morals and values. But here, adults are respected, rules are respected, boundaries are respected.”

Respect, rules and boundaries are what cinched the deal for Angie Russell of Godfrey. Her 7-year-old daughter will be starting second grade this month. Russell was looking for an after-school program that was “trustworthy and cost-effective.” Several people had recommended the club to her and her husband. “I’m very impressed,” she said. “I was watching the kids in the summer program and they were respectful of the adults and listened to them. It’s well-structured and disciplined, and that’s what we have at home.” Teaching skills is a primary objective of the club and West arranges for guest speakers, volunteers, and tutors. Some of that is academic — math tutoring and basic computer skills. Much of it is character-building and leadership. But even if the kids are just having fun, they’re learning. Chess teaches strategy and problem-solving; gardening emphasizes healthy foods and cooking and art brings out their creativity.

West recently chaperoned 25 middle and high school girls on a sleepover at a local hotel. She invited two speakers to join her in discussions about the girls’ values, the dreams they have for themselves and how to handle friendships, high school and more.

Kiyasia Collins, 13, was one of the girls and also one of seven club ambassadors that evening, assigned to welcome guests and show them around. She’s been visiting from Texas every summer for the past six years and says it never gets old.

“There’s always something new,” she said. “It helps with the future and college and I like that. It’s all about your mindset. If you choose the wrong friends — well, I’d rather have a boring friend but know they’re headed in the right direction than a friend who’s exciting and going in the wrong direction.”

Autumn Hood, 13, has been a member of the club since she was 9. She’s been able to translate what she’s learned at the club — such as handling bullies — to her school environment.

“I didn’t have a father figure in my life, and Mr. Womack has filled that,” she said.

Community service is an important component of the club. As a member of the sewing club, Autumn helped make bags out of recycled t-shirts. The bags were given to shoppers at the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market on opening day. Other service projects include visiting residents in nursing homes and raising money through bake sales.

Latasha Leflore-Porter, principal at Lewis and Clark Elementary, said the club serves a number of her students and she loves it when they talk about the club.

“Any time kids talk about something outside of the venue, you know it’s a good thing,” she said. “I wish more people knew what they do here. If they did, people could help more. It’s a wonderful organization.”

bgcalton.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter

Club seeks volunteers, donations

In addition to adult volunteers who have a skill to teach, the club needs the following items:

• Iron and ironing board

• Thread, fabric, pins, and needles

• Sewing machines

• Gardening tools and gloves

• Wood and chicken wire for fencing around the garden

• Sprinklers

• Chess boards

• Wi-fi speakers

For information, call the club at (618) 462-6249.

SPONSORS

Open house

Carrollton Bank

Bike ride

CNB Bank and Trust

Stutz Excavating

Market Pro Realty

Law Offices of Amy Sholar and Kelly Stephan

Alton Marina

Cyclery

Les Mellott/ISB Insurance

Mac’s Time Out