Climate change activist to speak Nov. 13 in Alton

× Expand Charmaine Burris of St. Louis poses with her host family in their front yard on Arno Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

ALTON — Charmaine Burris of St. Louis has a story to tell at the Nov. 13 Speakers’ Series hosted by the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club.

Burris lived in the Republic of the Marshall Islands from 2014 to 2015 as a grade school teacher through WorldTeach, witnessing effects of climate change during her stay. After returning to the United States, she began to learn more about the perils facing the country and started delivering community presentations. She is now an English to speakers of other languages teacher for the International Institute of St. Louis and is a member of the St. Louis Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

The program will be 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. Guests can arrive at 6 p.m. for dinner to meet the speakers. The event is free and open to the public.

For information, call Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

