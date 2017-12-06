Clippety-clop Christmas

× Expand Photo submitted by Taylor Rickey The seventh annual Ponies with Santa Ride will take place Sunday, Dec. 10, at Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, 7026 State Route 140 in Edwardsville. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can bring their pets for photos with Santa Claws, purchase food and crafts, and enter into a raffle to win a PlaysStation 4 and $100 gift card to Gamestop.

EDWARDSVILLE — Looking for a fun-filled and family-friendly way to spend a Sunday afternoon and support a good cause at the same time?

Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, 7026 State Route 140 in Edwardsville, will hold its seventh annual Ponies with Santa Ride from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The event includes pony and Clydesdale packages, a $5 professional photo (with an automatic entry into a raffle for a PlayStation 4 and $100 gift card to Gamestop) and a special visit from Santa Claws.

According to its website, Happy Hooves Equine Rescue is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that strives to create a proper shelter for equines and relies solely on volunteers and donations. It provides care, rehabilitation, and adoption services for abused, neglected, abandoned and unwanted horses. The rescue has accepted horses with both “physical and emotional issues” as well as those no longer able to perform up to the standards of their former owners, and helps find them new, loving homes as riding horses and “pasture companions.”

“Before being contacted to help with this event, I had never heard of the cause,” volunteer Taylor Rickey says. “Now that I am involved, I see how amazing this rescue is.”

Rickey became involved with the rescue’s founder, Mary Evans, through her own work with Illinois Angels.

“Mary has saved horses from Katrina and Joplin that are still living today at her ranch,” Rickey says. “She gives all of herself to this rescue and does everything she can to give these horses a great life and rescue as many as she can.”

Over the past seven years, the event has gone from raising just a few hundred dollars at a time to nearly $5,000 on its most recent dates. The rescue hopes to raise $10,000 at this year’s festivities, accepting cash and checks.

The rescue strives to make Dec. 10 a pet-friendly experience, requesting everyone bring their “fur babies” on a leash or in a carrier, dressed-up or “au naturel.” From noon to 3 p.m., Santa Claws will visit for pet photos.

This year’s packages include:

• The $5 pony ride

• The $10 pony package (1 pony/horse ride, 1 cup of treats to feed horses, and the “brush-a-horse” station)

• The $15 Clydesdale package (everything included in the pony package, as well as 1 craft, 1 face painting, and 1 combo meal).

“Crafts can be bought to be made at home or at the event, and the meals include hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and vegetarian options,” Rickey says.

Snickers and Skittles ornaments can also be purchased for $5, with event proceeds going to food and veterinary costs for the horses.

For those who would like to support the rescue beyond the event, monetary donations are accepted year-round, as well as items on the Happy Hooves donation wish list, including rubber stall mats, alfalfa or timothy pellets and 100-gallon water troughs.

happyhoovesequine.org

