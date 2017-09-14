Club signing up Fall Soccer Tots participants

BETHALTO — Registration for the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto’s Fall Soccer Tots is under way.

The soccer program is for children ages 4 and 5. Soccer is open to youths from all communities.

Soccer Tots will run for four Saturdays in October. The registration fee is $20. Deadline for registration is Sept. 25.

The club is open for registration from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and until 5:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information about soccer or the club’s many other programs, visit the facility at 324 E. Central St. in Bethalto or call (618) 377-6030.

facebook.com/bgcbethaltoIL