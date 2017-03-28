Club to offer free professional courses

EDWARDSVILLE — The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s mission is to not only help the community through donations, but to also better the community through service projects.

The club created JSC University to provide education about various topics and to offer workshops so community members can take positive action.

JSC University will offer a series of free courses at 7 p.m. Monday evenings during April at Berkshire Hathaway Elite Properties, 1012 Plummer Drive. The courses will help people interested in starting their own businesses, landing that long-sought-after job or creating and enhancing their online presence so it is attractive to employers. This event will be open to the public.​

The first course, Creating Your Own Start-Up/Entrepreneurship, will be Monday, April 3. It will feature a panel discussion with successful local business owners including Michelle Motley, Source Juicery owner; Donna Potter, Fusion Gates owner; Jennifer Schaller, RunWell owner; Erica Harriss, Saving Grace Beauty owner and Vicki LaRose, Civil Design owner.

Resumé Writing, Interviewing & How to Dress will be the topic of the second class April 17. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville career development specialists Jennifer Payne and Eileen Martindale will lead the class.

The final course on April 24, Proper Use of Social Media & Networking, with Shelly Wolfe, Fusion Gates vice president of marketing; and Jessica Voss, associate director of admissions for graduate programs at Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis, will teach participants how to create the best online profile to attract employers.

“These courses will be very informative and in a casual setting allowing for open discussion,” said Shelly Wolfe, a JSC University committee chair. “We have a great lineup of panelists, all of which are successful businesswomen in our community.”

Those interested in attending any or all of the courses are asked to register in advance at edglenjuniorservice.org/jsc-university. Laptops and tablets are encouraged and free wireless internet access will be available. To learn more about the courses, follow JSC University on Facebook. JSC is also accepting scholarship applications. The club will award one female high school senior from the Edwardsville School District a $5,000 scholarship. To learn more, visit www.edglenjuniorservice.org.

