CM student receives National Merit commendation

Civic Memorial High School Principal Aaron B. Kilpatrick announced Kameron Denney has been named a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The principal will present Denney with a letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program. About 34,000 students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2018 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a National Merit Scholarship Corp. spokesperson said. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

