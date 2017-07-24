CNB Bank & Trust branches collecting school supplies

× Expand school supplies

As school-year preparations begin, CNB Bank & Trust is hosting its annual School Supply Drive.

Local communities have the opportunity to make a child’s school year brighter by making donations of much-needed school supplies at any CNB branch location.

Needed items include pens, pencils, notebooks, loose-leaf paper, backpacks, calculators, tissues, paper towels, hand sanitizer, crayons, colored pencils, highlighters, flash drives, etc. Donations will be accepted in the lobbies of all CNB branch locations until Aug. 11. Online monetary donations can be made for as many communities as you wish, and CNB will match up to $500 in total online donations to support children in need of school supplies at its website.

Starting the school year off strong is important. Help us provide tomorrow’s leaders and creators the supplies they need to succeed!

cnbil.com

