Coin magnet

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has scored another gold coin, Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis said.

Kettle counter Fran Steward found the coin, a 1955 Cinco Peso that contains .1205 troy ounces of gold.

“I was incorrect when I previously reported the value of last week’s coin at $5,” Gelzinnis said in a press release. “At the current price of gold, each of the donated coins is valued between $120 and $150 — certainly a most generous donation.”

The second coin was found in the kettle being manned by a team from East Alton First United Methodist Church on Dec. 8 at the Wood River Walmart. By itself, this may seem insignificant. But the East Alton Methodists have laid claim to having at least one gold coin show up during their watch over the last four or five years.

“I need to have Greg schedule this group at least once a week next year,” corps officer Lt. Stephen Reinier said, smiling. “This certainly is a very generous donation from our Riverbend Midas, and I hope that it will inspire others who have the resources to do likewise.”

The Red Kettle Campaign has nine bell-ringing days left and stands at about $50,000. While Gelzinnis is confident the Alton Corps will once again be able to light their star, he encourages everyone to give generously over this next week and a half.

“You never know what Mother Nature is going to throw at you,” Gelzinnis remarked. “A snow or ice storm can really throw a wrench into kettle donations in a hurry.”

To be a part of the bell-ringing team, register at http://bttr.im/iw8tw. More than 300 time slots still remain to be filled. The Alton corps is counting on its Riverbend neighbors and friends to help ensure resources are available to help those in need, during the holidays and throughout the year. Donations can also be made in person at the Alton Corps office at 525 Alby St.

