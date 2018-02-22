Cold comfort

× Expand Photo provided by Tammy Poiter (From left) Granite City hockey players Cameron Kromary, Noah Poiter, Pavol Hutchins, Bobby Scott, Evan Veizer, and Grant Jackson pose with gifts they gathered for a local family in need over the holidays. The parents and seven children were thankful for the team’s contributions on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the team plans to adopt other local families in the future.

Even with the stress of long-distance travel and last-minute shopping, the holidays are still, above all, a time of giving.

The Granite City hockey team knew this to be true, and — with the assistance of coach Dany Greene and team treasurer Tammy Poiter — helped bring the spirit of the holidays to a local family in need.

Poiter and Greene contacted Granite City’s Head Start and were able to locate a family with seven children in need of “adoption” just before Thanksgiving. The team went to work and gathered supplies for a Thanksgiving Day feast.

Following the success of the first meal, the team reached out to the family again for Christmas. This time, they were approached by representatives of the Granite City Ice Rink, Harvest Community Church, and Daniel Greene of Century 21, which respectively provided water with Crystal Light packets and milk, seven outfits, and seven coats for the family.

The team went all out for Christmas: it provided food, including ham, corn, green beans, instant potatoes, stuffing mix, gravy, sugar cookies, fresh fruit, and rolls; toys; clothes, including socks, hats, gloves, and pajamas; coloring books with crayons, laundry baskets, and family games such as Chutes and Ladders, Uno, and Sorry! They also provided the family a basket filled with toothpaste, soap, shampoo, Q-tips, Germ-X, deodorant, kitchen soap, kitchen hand towels, and oven mitts.

Poiter said the team gave each child toys specific to their age and what they had requested alongside the sizable donation.

The ice rink, church, and Greene brought their gifts to the rink wrapped and name-tagged for delivery. The parents met with the team at the rink and wrapped each gift provided by the players.

“The parents didn’t want their children to see the toys,” Poiter said. “They were gifts from Santa.”

The parents ensured the gifts were kept out of the children’s sight by hiding the gifts in the mom’s car until just before Christmas day. The team met with the entire family at their house on delivery day and carried in the food for the Christmas meal.

The generous act did not go unrecognized.

“The family was very appreciative and thanked the kids and coach several times,” Poiter said.

She said the experience has helped teach the team empathize with those less fortunate than themselves. “Not everyone has the same life story, so help someone else and put their needs first; one day you could be the person in need,” she said.

With the impact of the holiday feasts fresh on their minds, the team will make efforts to adopt more families in the future. Poiter said their commitment to the community has also taken shape in the recent Madison Avenue trash pickup and community Christmas decoration.

“The team would like the community to know they are not only working hard on the ice to be better players, but off the ice as well,” she said.

