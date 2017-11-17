Collective Goods Fair to offer gifts, books

ALTON — OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation will host a Collective Goods Fair from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20-21 in the cafeteria of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way.

Collective Goods, formerly known as Books are Fun, offers name-brand gifts with a full selection of exclusive labels and high-quality books for all ages, including bestsellers, recipe books and children’s books.

Proceeds will benefit OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center. For information, call Lee McRaven at OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at (618) 463-5168.

