Collector’s item

Gregory Baumgarten, developer Larry Manns and sign collector Nathan Lippe pose in front of the Bel-Air Drive-In sign in July.

Nathan Lippe started collecting signs in 1994.

It later led him into a new career.

Lippe, a resident from Chicago suburb Hanover Park, founded Advertising Collector Inc. in 2010. He has bought many vintage signs from all over the country, including the famous Bel-Air Drive-In sign at the intersection of Illinois 111 and Chain of Rocks Road.

“It’s been a good journey,” Lippe said.

Lippe bought the drive-in sign from Larry Manns Development in January and picked it up in July. He said he first saw the sign during a road trip last summer.

“I saw there was a (phone) number for Larry Manns Development,” Lippe said. “He got a call and he wasn’t quite ready to sell it yet. He wasn’t sure what he was going to do with the sign. That was about June. In December, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

The sign had remained in the property since Bel-Air Drive-In was closed in the late 1980s. Larry Manns Development office manager Bob Tankersley said before Lippe brought the sign, the property had been sold to an undisclosed company.

“That’s better than tearing it down and throwing it away,” he said of the sign. “It will have new life.”

Bel-Air Drive-In opened in the mid-1950s as a single-screen drive in. It added a second screen in the 1970s. Its concession building housed an indoor seating area with a large picture window. The business was owned by BAC Theatres for five years before it closed in 1987. Several years later, everything was demolished, except for the sign.

There are two sections of the sign. Lippe kept one section, while the other section went to a collector in North Dakota.

“There’s a lot of history behind the signs, especially unique landmarks,” Lippe said. “They mean a lot more to people than people realize. When we took the sign down, we got a lot of messages about having their first day in the drive-in or one person reaching out on a wedding proposal about 25 years ago, when her husband put “Will you marry me?” on the marquee and she saw it while she was driving home. There are a lot more emotional memories about signs that people realize until they gone. If we can save them before they’re sold out or get trapped or whatever, that’s a good thing.”

Lippe, who grew up in Iowa before later moving to suburban Chicago, said his sign-collecting business has been successful.

“It’s one of those things where you can’t keep it all and you can’t store it all, but it’s fun to collect things whether they’re barns, garages or businesses that are long closed and get them someplace where they can be appreciated,” he said. “I can’t keep them all. Buying and selling come naturally to me. I keep a lot, but I also save a lot and sell others. So it’s a lot of fun.”

The collector bought another sign on July 27 from an upstate New York motel.

“It’s always on to the next,” Lippe said. “That’s always the most fun.”

