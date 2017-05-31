College for Kids offers summer of fun learning

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division invites children to participate in its College for Kids program.

Offering classes for children age 5 to 15 in Godfrey, Alton, Edwardsville, Bethalto and surrounding communities, College for Kids is an academic enrichment program designed to keep young minds active this summer as they engage, connect and learn.

“As we approach another summer, I am bursting with excitement over all of the wonderful learning opportunities we have planned for children in our community,” said CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas. “With more than 35 half-day classes in a variety of subjects, there really is something for everyone. Over the years, we’ve discovered that cooking and computer classes are some of most popular, so parents will see more of those options on the schedule for this summer.”

College for Kids 2017 will feature returning favorites like Restaurant: Possible, Minecraft Designers and Magic Camp, along with new choices, including Junior Robotics, Star Wars Stop Animation, Digital Storytellers, Kids in the Kitchen and Bat League: Heroes and Villains.

“One of the most unique experiences offered through College for Kids is a weeklong adventure camp called Lewis & Clark Junior Explorers,” Haas said. “Students should be prepared to train as a member of the expedition by bettering their frontier skills, learning to serve in the U.S. Army in 1803-04, preparing their own meals, making a journal, mending their uniform, identifying various native plants and animals, and many more tasks.”

Lewis & Clark Junior Explorers was designed to give children in grades 3-8 an opportunity to join the Lewis and Clark Expedition and learn the events' history by training at Camp River Dubois, the explorers’ first winter encampment. This camp is set for June 19-23 at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford. The registration deadline is June 9.

For students who just completed grades 6-8, there is career exploration camp planned for July 6 that will provide an inside look at the U.S. Air Force.

“This exciting one-day event will feature a guided tour of Scott Air Force Base including the control tower, air field and canine patrol,” Haas said.

Students will get to see firsthand how Air Force operations are manned and learn about career opportunities. They will also enjoy a picnic lunch in an outdoor pavilion. Transportation to and from the Godfrey campus will be provided for this trip.

Because of base access issues, only students who just completed grades 6-8 who are enrolled in this camp may participate in the tour. Attendees will depart the Godfrey campus at 9 a.m. and return by 3 p.m. The registration deadline is June 22.

Weekly classes are scheduled from June 12 to Aug. 3. Individual course formats may vary, but most offerings will meet 9 a.m to noon Monday through Thursday on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The cost of each class or field trip varies from $59-$129.

Those wanting more information, including how to register, can call (618) 468-5701 or visit lc.edu/C4K.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter