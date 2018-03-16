College scholarships available for women

The Alton-Wood River Branch of American Association of University Women is offering a $1,200 scholarship to a woman entering or returning to college.

The scholarship is open to Metro East residents who expect to enroll in the 2018 fall semester. Women should attend a local college or technical school.

Applications should be completed by April 27 and can be obtained at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton Square Mall library, Southwestern Illinois College-Granite City, or by contacting Beverly Kowalewich at (618) 466-6812.

University Women, a more than century-old national organization, provides networking, advocacy and action to contribute to a more promising future for women and girls.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter