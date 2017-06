Collinsville Road is restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours at its intersection with Illinois 157.

This work will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and is necessary to perform pavement repairs on this route. This work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

