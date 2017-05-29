Come on out and wag your tail

GODFREY — More than 4,000 people are expected to converge from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Glazebrook Park on Stamper Lane for the 11th annual Bark in the Park, a canine carnival hosted by 5A’s Animal Shelter. Some will bring their dogs, but you don’t have to bring a canine to enjoy the day.

There will be games, contests, and challenges for dogs and their owners. There will even be a special appearance by Beauty Princess and Mermaid Princess after 1 p.m.

The event began as a way to raise awareness about the shelter and what it does. The acronym 5A’s stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association. As a no-kill shelter dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of animals in need of homes, it takes in only cats and dogs.

“Bark in the Park is more about fun than a fundraiser,” shelter director Ric Jun said. “Every sort of dog will be there. We will have big dogs, small dogs, pure breeds and mutts. We have never had a dog fight. The dogs and their owners are always well-behaved. We ask that people leave their cats at home, where they will be much happier.”

Vendors will sell food and crafts.

“Although this will be our 11th year for Bark in the Park, 5A’s has been in existence for over 60 years,” Jun said.“We are a no-kill shelter. We survive on donations from the community and people who love animals. Our shelter is always full. If it were four times bigger, it would still be full.”

People searching for pets of their own can find an extensive range of choices at the shelter.

“People need to realize when they adopt and buy a pet, that animal is a responsibility just like any other family member,” Jun said. “When people adopt an animal from 5A’s, the animal has been spayed or neutered, all the shots are up to date, and they have been microchipped; it’s part of the adoption package. We adopt out over 300 to 350 animals each year. When people adopt an animal from 5A’s, they are saving two lives — the one they take home, and the one coming in to take its place.”

Jun also talked about the benefits of having a pet in your life. Often people don’t realize the impact a pet can have in improving one’s health. Pets can help lower your blood pressure, ward off depression and boost immunity. Recent studies have indicated homes with furry animals will have less risk of allergies and asthma. It has also been shown that Alzheimer’s patients experience fewer anxious outbursts with a pet around. Walking a dog provides exercise and companionship for its owner, and it has even been determined that heart attack patients with pets live longer than those without a pet.

“And if for some reason a person or family can’t keep their animals, call the shelter first at (618) 462-3702; please do not drop off the animal without calling,” Jun said, noting everything will be done to find a place for them.

“Since we are a no-kill shelter, some animals have to live in the shelter for 5 to 10 years, or all their lives,” he said. “It is so sad when we can’t find wonderful loving homes for our animals.”

The shelter depends on donations, including bleach, cat and dog snacks, and dry and canned dog food. Equally needed is dry cat food, with a preference for Purina’s brown product and kitten chow, along with liquid laundry detergent, paper towels, copier paper and, of course, financial contributions.

Donation boxes are housed at the Schnucks stores in Alton and Godfrey. You can also drop off donations at the shelter at 4530 N. Alby St. in Alton. 5A’s is a nonprofit organization, so donations are tax-deductible.

“We hope that everyone will bring their dog and come out to Glazebrook Park on June 4 for a fun day for the entire family,” Jun said. “You can enter all events for just $5; games start at 12:30 p.m.”

