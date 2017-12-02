EAST ALTON — After 29 years of meeting monthly, the Alton IL Area Christian Women’s Connection will host its final luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza.

Two of the women involved in the group, Robin Woodson of Moro and Joyce Cunningham of Bethalto, shared their thoughts behind the group’s meetings coming to a close after nearly three decades of gathering.

“Society has changed,” Woodson said. “Our affiliate organization, Stonecroft, is changing too. Younger women, women in today’s world, connect more one on one and electronically. They are not as interested in a group gathering on a regular monthly basis and responding to a written invitation. In a lot of cases, the women in today’s groups want to get together quarterly rather than monthly, if they get together as a group at all. Our group is evolving to meet today’s needs, and so is Stonecroft.”

“Women work away from home much more now,” Cunningham said. “It used to be a special occasion for women to go out to lunch and get together. Getting together for lunch isn’t as special these days; schedules are full and getting together is much more casual than that of cloth napkins, real china and printed invitations. Those in our group who that still appeals to are older.

“Although still a well-run national and international organization, Stonecroft is well over 75 years old,” Cunningham said. “It used to have up to 1,600 affiliated groups like ours; that number is closer to just 600 now.”

The monthly lunches have fostered fellowship that has affected many women’s lives over the years. The group was formed in 1988, first known as the Alton Area Christian Women’s Club.

It later changed its name to Alton IL Area Christian Women’s Connection to emphasize it requires no membership and welcomes all women.

“We are an outreach program; all women are welcome,” Woodson said.

“Each month, we have had lunch, a feature, and a Stonecroft-approved guest speaker,” Cunningham said. “The feature was mostly secular — a business representative, a vocalist or musical entertainment, for example. The speaker, approved by Stonecroft, came in and shared their personal experiences with Jesus Christ with the women attendees. We don’t push any particular denomination.”

“The mission of our group, and for Stonecroft, has always been to reach out to a woman ‘where she is, as she is,’” Woodson said. “All different denominations have been represented in the group, along with the unchurched. We hoped to particularly bring in those who have never heard about Jesus Christ in their lives, those without a church. We used to meet in various members’ houses. The group’s meetings were less intimidating for those with questions and seeking Christ, more social. The first half of the time was spent enjoying the feature and lunch, and the second half’s guest speaker would bring a message of Christ in a non-threatening way.”

The Dec. 11 final luncheon will include a celebration of Christmas. The feature will be pianist and vocalist Rhonda Griffin, who will lead the group in a sing-along. The guest speaker will be Connie Beard, known to many as a former educator, radio personality and world traveler. Her topic will be How to Handle the Unexpected, and she will share methods and humorous insights from her experiences as a mother, wife and businesswoman to help attendees enjoy life’s surprises. A $12 reservation for the luncheon can be secured by calling Sharon at (618) 660-9368.

Despite knowing the lunches were winding down, the group’s women still managed another successful fall fundraiser last month.

“Our fall fundraiser raised $582.55 for the Stonecroft organization,” Woodson said. “This is something we’ve done each year, and the women didn’t take this year’s lightly, despite knowing we were coming to an end with it.”

In addition to the monthly lunch get-togethers, the women also offered Bible study opportunities and prayer connections to those in need, either one on one or however best worked for the women requesting it. This is something that will continue once the monthly lunch schedule comes to a close. Woodson said the next prayer connection is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, in Godfrey.

Other activities are in the works as well, such as day trips that include a lunch.

“Those plans are still being developed,” Woodson said. “Although we are no longer affiliated with Stonecroft formally, our women have bonded so much. We will still provide Bible study and prayer connections. We will still provide outreach to women. We will still come where you are, with you as you are.”

“We encourage women to follow our Facebook page, Alton Area Christian Ladies, to keep up with the latest developments and outreach connections,” Woodson said.

The page’s purpose is not only to give former members a place to connect after the group is no longer meeting, but to also reach out to other women in search of fellowship, encouragement, and periodic group activities.

FACEBOOK GROUP: advnews.link/2iengh1

