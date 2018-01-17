Commission names Altonians of the Year

The Alton Community Relations Commission announced the second annual Altonian of the Year Awards to recognize outstanding dedication and contribution to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice.

Nominations for the Altonian of the Year Awards were made in four categories: Citizen of the Year (age 18 and older), Youth of the Year (younger than 18), Business of the Year, and Public Servant of the Year. Here are the 2017 Altonians of the Year:

• Leah Becoat — Citizen of the Year for her work with community youths through her 3 Purple Coats Productions. She writes and produces plays that promote healthy lifestyles, anti-bullying, working hard in school and other positive themes. She “inspires others to work hard for community and break past the barriers that Alton has held on to for far too long.”

• Karissa Mucket — Youth of the Year for her many hours of community service in Alton, especially her time spent sandbagging during downtown flooding, working trash clean-ups, helping elementary students in the before-school reading improvement programs, and volunteering at the naturalization ceremony and Alton Police Camp.

• Capt. Tim Matifes, Alton Fire Department — Public Servant of the Year for designing, building, rebuilding and maintaining the beautiful landscaping renovation of State House Square.

• Granny’s Uniforms Work Fashions & More — Business of the Year for offering a much-needed service and customer service above and beyond expectations. Granny’s is recognized for its welcoming, sincere, and nonjudgmental willingness to help everyone who walks in the door.

The 2017 Altonians of the Year will be recognized by the mayor at the City Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 101 E. Third St.

