Commission recaps past year, prepares for first awards

ALTON — The Alton Community Relations Commission adopted its calls to action for the upcoming year at its January meeting.

The panel’s members have set three goals for 2017, as they did last year. This year’s goals include work toward racial equity, implementation of a community policing strategic plan and building a bridge with other community organizations and leaders.

“In 2016, we decided our three calls to action would be to work on improving racial equity and elimination of implicit bias, to address building trust between the police department and the community, and to create a community resource guide,” Alton City Attorney Megan Williams said. “This year, our goals continue to build upon that momentum.”

The city recently completed a community policing survey, with the commission assisting in the receipt of approximately 1,300 responses. Next steps for this year include hosting focus groups and drafting a community policing strategic plan. Former Alton police chief Dan Isom is working with the surveys and the police department, helping to prioritize the survey’s data and guide the project forward. Once a plan is drafted, the public will be invited to provide added input.

In 2016, the commission also worked on the creation of a community resource guide, identifying resources for citizens as well as what was missing. This guide will soon be complete and posted on the city’s website.

Other activities taking place over the past year included training of 50 attendees by the Diversity Awareness Partnership; sponsorship of the Say It Out Loud mental health awareness program coordinated by AJ French with 65 participants; and financial education classes offered by Carrollton Bank in partnership with the Alton Housing Authority, Madison County Urban League and the YWCA that will continue this year.

In terms of the 2017 goal of building bridges between the community and organizations, the commission is planning to invite other organizations to send representatives to the commission’s meetings and share what they do, their missions, and how they can help with community relations by working with the city and its citizens.

“There are a lot of different organizations doing a lot of different good work,” commission Chairman Peter Hough said. “We want to build connections, share momentum and provide a joint forum.”

The commission’s overall purpose has a foundation in building bridges. Williams and Hough explained that, through the commission’s collaboration, people derive encouragement from one another.

“The city can collaborate with citizens, and citizens can connect with city government,” Williams said.

The YWCA will host Stand Against Racism from April 27-30, and the commission is planning to participate, actively and visibly. Stand Against Racism is a signature campaign of YWCA USA to build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism on communities.

The commission also has announced the honorees of the inaugural Altonian of the Year awards. The official awards will be presented at the Feb. 8 City Council meeting.

The awards will be given to recognize outstanding dedication and contribution to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice. Nominations were taken for consideration in four categories: Citizen of the Year (age 18 and older), Youth of the Year (younger than 18), Business of the Year and Public Servant of the Year (police officer, firefighter, public works, etc.).

Mayor Brant Walker will present the awards to:

Drew and Hope Mader — Citizens of the Year, for their work on Rock the Hops to encourage musicians, artists, and artisans, as well as their efforts to revitalize Northside Park.

Grace Sawyer — Youth of the Year, for her commitment to servant leadership, especially the time spent working with developmentally delayed kindergarten students.

St. Peter’s Hardware — Business of the Year, for its generous support of local nonprofit organizations throughout the city.

Detective Marcos Pulido — Public Servant of the Year, for his professional and compassionate work on behalf of a local family.

The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the Scott Bibb Center, 1004 E. Fifth St., the site of the former St. Patrick’s School.

Created in 2015 by a city ordinance, the mayor appoints the 11-member commission. Its members include eight citizen appointees, along with three seats for the chief of police, the director of housing and economic development, and the city attorney.

Current members of the commission include Hough serving as the chair, along with Alton Director of Housing and Economic Development Greg Caffey, Mark Cappell, Ellar Duff, Cindy Lolley, Marquato Rattler, Chief Jake Simmons, Mike Varner, City Attorney Megan Williams and Al Womack.

For more information about the commission, contact Williams at (618) 463-3590 or follow its Facebook page, @AltonCRC. If you are interested in serving on the commission, contact the mayor’s office at (618) 463-3500.

