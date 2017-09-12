Committee approves Alton children’s museum

At its Sept. 11 meeting, Alton’s Committee of the Whole first observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the events that unfolded on Sept. 11, 2001, and victims of the terrorist attack. The committee then moved through its agenda, including the adoption of a resolution directing the city’s corporation counselor to develop an ordinance that would establish a new commission.

The commission would oversee operations of a newly formed children’s museum at Haskell House, 1211 Henry St. in Alton. The Haskell House Children’s Museum Commission, spearheaded by Alton residents Sue Utgaard and Britta Haggard, would be a nine-member board appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker explained that the purpose of forming the commission was to lead in the creation and funding of a children’s museum in the Haskell House at its Henry Street location, with the added hope that by coming under the city’s governance, the commission could qualify for grants and other funding to sustain the museum without the city itself being liable for costs and expenses incurred in its operations.

In other action, members of the Committee of the Whole passed a resolution allowing for private ambulance providers operating within the city of Alton to be required to maintain only one ambulance in operation at all hours of every day rather than two. Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold explained this is simply “a relaxing” of the current ordinance to accommodate for such incidences as when private service employees call in sick. The city ambulance service, operated within the fire department, recently fell under a similar guideline.

Street closures were also recommended for approval for several upcoming events. These include Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Sept. 16, St. Mary’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 6 and 7, and the annual Alton Halloween Parade on Oct. 31. All of these actions were expected to be approved by the Alton City Council at its Sept. 13 meeting.

