Committee approves one-year tax levy freeze

With a 7-0 vote in favor, Alton’s Committee of the Whole approved a resolution to freeze the city’s property tax levy for 2017. Keeping it at the same rate as was assessed to 2016 property owners, the unanimous vote at the meeting on Monday night, Nov. 20, was followed with remarks from Mayor Brant Walker.

“The property tax levy for 2017 will be frozen at the same level as in 2016, giving our citizens a little bit of a break,” Walker said. “For one year, it will remain frozen and will not go up.”

An official statement from Walker was also provided to media members after the meeting adjourned. In it, Walker said:

“For the first time in many years, and perhaps in decades, I am proud to announce that the city of Alton’s property tax levy for 2017, affecting the budget for fiscal year 2018-19, will be frozen at the same levy as 2016.”

“While the city of Alton continues to face serious fiscal issues brought on by the decisions of the past, my administration has been able to meet the city’s financial obligations through sound fiscal policies. As a result, the city is able to offer relief to property owners in the form of at least a one-year freeze on the tax levy of the city of Alton.

“The greatest budgetary challenges facing the city of Alton are the cost of unfunded state and federal mandates, as well as the underfunding of our police and fire pension funds by previous Alton administrations. For example, it is estimated that the city will require more than $7 million to meet our annual obligations to those pension systems in the coming fiscal year.

“My administration will continue to pursue fiscally responsible policies that modernize city government so that we cannot only meet our financial obligations and maintain services, but also continue to give taxpayers relief from Illinois’ high property tax burden.”

In other action, committee members unanimously passed a resolution to schedule a public hearing concerning the proposed Transition Plan as drafted by city officials and pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The proposal addresses accessibility concerns at city-owned properties. The public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in council chambers.

It is expected the full council will approve the committee’s recommendations at its Nov. 21 meeting.

