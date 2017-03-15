Community at the center

× Expand Photo by David Colburn Seniors play bingo on a Tuesday afternoon at the Main Street Community Center. Serving the needs of seniors for more than four decades, the center looks to reach beyond its primary demographic to engage with those of all ages through exercise classes, book clubs, monthly day trips and weeklong overnight trips for seniors, their grown children and grandchildren.

For more than four decades, Main Street Community Center has been a fixture in Edwardsville.

The easily accessible single-level building next to Eden Church, which leases the building to the center, has made a legacy of serving the needs of seniors. The mission is growing more and more important as life expectancy increases and baby boomers enter retirement age.

Originally opened as Senior Services Center in 1974, Main Street Community Center changed its name in 2008 to fully illustrate its inclusiveness and, in the words of Executive Director Sara Berkbigler, “to reach out to a broader portion of the community.” Its primary demographic is age 50 and older, but people of all ages are welcome.

In addressing some of older people’s biggest concerns, the center’s leaders are proud to present regular health screenings, arrange nutritional programs for home-delivered meals, and provide appointment-based AARP tax assistance, free of charge.

As a nonprofit organization, the center is a community effort. Fundraisers such as the annual Full Tank Trivia event Saturday, Feb. 25, help cover the center’s transportation costs to provide door-to-door service to disabled adults for shopping, doctor appointments and more within the city. Both businesses and individuals have helped out, including the Municipal Band’s Holiday Concert hosted on the center’s behalf (the band utilizing the center as a practice space) and the trivia night sponsorship provided by TorHoerman Law and Slagle Financial.

In staying true to the community, the center relies on and wholeheartedly appreciates the help of volunteers.

“There are a lot of opportunities for both fluid and set schedules,” Berkbigler says. “Volunteers help out with landscaping, kitchen work, general maintenance in the building and operating the gift shop, which is a significant source of income to the center.”

Volunteer Lynne Hullinger also hosts an hourlong Tuesday morning class, An Exploration of Meditation, at 9:30 a.m. throughout February for a $1 fee.

The center’s other activities include cards, bingo, a daytime and evening book club and exercise programs, just to name a few.

“People also like to drop by, grab a cup of coffee, read the paper and socialize,” Berkbigler says.

Remaining socially active is important with age, she says.

“I’ve noticed a major health difference in our attendees that get out and meet with friends for lunch or dinner and those who isolate themselves at home,” she says.

The center’s groups for dining with friends regularly draw 10 to 15 people and hit some of Edwardsville’s most popular spots. In the spirit of staying social, the center also hosts a series of day trips and overnight trips.

“One Wednesday a month, we use our own shuttle for a five-hour trip within an hour of the center to give participants a chance to dine out, shop and tour,” Berkbigler says. “We rent out a motor coach for our longer day trips.”

As enjoyable as the day trips are, the overnight trips encompass the best of the social experience offered by the center. With two weeklong trips and one half-week trip, the center coordinates with Diamond Tours and plans its own excursions to provide a time that’s as affordable as it is fun.

“We have a sold-out trip to Savannah in April and we’re also planning our own trip in October, which will include a motor coach to New Orleans followed by a four-day Mexican cruise,” Berkbigler says. “People often take their grown children and grandchildren along on these overnight trips for a really enjoyable experience.”

The center looks to make an impact both on site and beyond.

“Right now, our focus is reaching beyond the walls of this building and partnering with other community organizations and government entities,” Berkbigler says. “We want to let seniors know we’re here and what we’re offering them.”

One such collaboration under way is with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Public Library for a health program.

Paired with a passion for community involvement and located near “a thriving downtown,” as Berkbigler describes it, Main Street Community Center looks to provide education, comfort and entertainment to the young and old for years to come.

For information, call the center at (618) 656-0300.

mainstcc.org

