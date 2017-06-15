Community banding together for Jerseyville officer

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske The sign says it all: This John Deere tractor is symbolic of how Jerseyville has come together to support the officer, and the entire police department, after an incident on the morning of June 13 where in an exchange of gunfire with a burglary suspect, officer Nathan Miller was shot several times. Wm. Nobbe & Co. Inc. has the tractor, with its "Back the Blue" signage, parked along U.S. 67 at Crystal Lake Road, just south of Jerseyville. Donations are being collected by the community to help with expenses for Miller and his family as he continues his recovery.

The Jerseyville community has come out in full force in their wishes for the speedy recovery of one of the town’s police officers, lining downtown streets and neighborhoods with signs, ribbons and blue light bulbs as they “back the blue.”

Donations are being accepted to help with expenses for officer Nathan Miller and his family as he continues to recover. Contributions can be sent to the City of Jerseyville Police Benevolent Fund, 200 S. Jefferson, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 13, Miller was shot during a gunfire exchange with a robbery suspect. Miller is in stable condition, recovering in the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Louis University Hospital.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Carrollton native Austin M. Durham, was fatally wounded and pronounced deceased at Jersey Community Hospital following the incident.

Jerseyville officers responded to a burglar alarm at DJ’s Pub and Grill in the 100 block of East Prairie Street. The suspect was located, and a foot pursuit followed. The suspect was chased for several blocks before an exchange of gunfire took place between the suspect and law enforcement in the 200 block of West Carpenter Street, also known as Highway 16 West.

“As Officer Nathan Miller caught up to Durham, Durham began firing rounds from a handgun at Officer Miller,” according to a statement released by Police Chief Brad Blackorby. “Officer Miller, after being struck multiple times, drew his duty weapon and returned fire.” Both Miller and Durham were struck several times.

Illinois State Police investigators are handling the case.

“This is a tragic incident and our heart goes out to all the family members,” Blackorby said. “Officers from the Jerseyville Police Department not only work in Jerseyville, but live here as well. The community support has been tremendous and we appreciate every business and citizen who has reached out. I also want to thank all law enforcement members and departments who have reached out to Officer Miller and the Jerseyville Police Department,” he said.

