Community center invites neighbors inside

Alton’s Scott Bibb Center opened its doors up Oct. 16 and welcomed anyone who was interested to walk inside.

An open house coordinated by Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith with the program staff of Lewis and Clark Community College that operate out of the facility at 1004 E. Fifth St. in Alton was a first attempt in taking some “mystery” out of the building.

“When I was campaigning, I didn’t know what the center was all about,” Smith said. “And as I talked to people throughout my ward, they didn’t either. Some didn’t even know it was here. I wanted to bring people inside so we can all learn about what is happening here and what’s available.”

After Smith welcomed the approximately 20 people in attendance Monday night, Lewis and Clark’s Val Harris, associate dean of adult education, talked about programs and services the college offers at the center.

“All services here are free, including child care while parents are attending classes,” Harris said.

Among the programs and services available at the Scott Bibb Center, Harris highlighted the Alton Area Family Literacy Partnership, GED classes and Project READ. These programs are designed for adults ages 16 and over who are not currently in the K-12 educational system as students.

She said Lewis and Clark has provided services through Project READ for more than 40 years. This program provides tutors to help adults with their reading skills, which is an obvious assumption to be made given its name.

“We also offer tutoring in math and English language skills to adults,” Harris said. “And if someone wants to become a tutor in the program, we will train them to do so.”

Another piece of information shared by Harris that was news for many of those in attendance was the transition from the GED, or general equivalency diploma, language to today’s reference of a “high school equivalency” or HSE diploma. Harris said this was because there are additional equivalencies to be achieved for issuance of a diploma beyond that of the former general or basic education skills.

Harris shared another seemingly little-known fact about the Scott Bibb Center, that of a community computer lab. There are 15 PCs in the lab that are available for the community’s use during regular building hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except for holidays on the college calendar.

“There is no tech support available,” she said. “But if you know what you’re doing, the lab is here for you.”

There is also a Community Partnerships room that can be utilized for group meetings during regular hours of operation, or after regular hours with advance notice.

Building Futures Director Sabrina Davis outlined the Highway Construction Careers Training Program available at the center. For ages 18 and up, this free program is available to adults who have their high school diploma or equivalent, a driver’s license, are drug-free and interested in pursuing a career in a union trade. The program is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“It’s free, and it ends up paying a $10 per hour stipend to students enrolled,” Davis said.

Students spend 16 weeks in the program, 5 of those on math for the trades and career development followed by 11 weeks of hands-on training. The hands-on training includes forklift, flagger certification, OSHA 10, CPR/first aid and welding training as well as help in the process of getting into several of the local trade unions’ apprenticeship programs.

“While we require our students in this program to have their high school diplomas or GEDs, and we require them to have a driver’s license, we also require them to be and remain drug-free,” Davis said. “Some criminal history can keep you from being in the program, but not all. We can work with most all of the people who want to come into the field.”

Davis also coordinates the YouthBuild program housed at the Scott Bibb Center. Designed for 16- to 24-year-olds from low-income households, the students in this program work with experienced staff to earn their HSE/GED while learning job skills by rehabbing affordable housing for low-income families.

Youth also have the opportunity to pursue training in information technology through the completion of two CNET classes, or as a CNA, instead of construction. While in this program, the students also become members of AmeriCorps, which allows them to perform more than 450 hours of service that comes with a monetary education award that can be applied toward higher learning. Other pathways are also available, including automotive, welding and truck driver training.

Students receive a $100 per week stipend during the first 8 weeks, Davis said, with increases possible as levels of certification are completed within the YouthBuild programming.

“We focus on leadership and career development with these students as well,” Davis said. “There is a career specialist and a counselor both on site, and we have case managers that work with each student as well.

“Convicted sex offenders and murderers are not accepted into our programs, but we will work with a youth’s background otherwise to try to prep them to move forward while taking advantage of all we have available to them,” she added.

Davis said they serve more than 100 students annually through the programs based out of the center.

Adrienne Reed Oliver, Lewis and Clark’s coordinator of diversity and inclusion, spoke about her work with the college’s minority and international students. She is also the adviser for the student group LC Pride. One of the highlights she shared was a $1,500 per semester scholarship available specifically for minority students interested in the PTEC, or process operations technology, program through LCCC.

“The college’s PTEC program was developed in collaboration with Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery,” Oliver said. “Successfully completing the program can result in placement as a process operations technician within the process industry, such as at the refinery.”

Harris, Davis, Oliver and Lewis and Clark’s Crystal Robinson all encouraged their neighbors to suggest ideas for added programs and services to make the center truly one for the community.

“We want people to feel welcome and safe here,” Harris said.

“We are always looking toward the future and thinking of offering additional basic classes as well as ones that are useful to the community,” Robinson said. Robinson is the assistant director of the Upward Bound program at Lewis and Clark.

The evening ended with a tour of the center and its annex, which houses the construction shop area for hands-on training and skills development. During the tour of the annex, Davis noted the students enrolled have rehabbed five homes so far in the Alton community, with one more hopefully done by December and two already on tap for next spring.

The YouthBuild program partners with several nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, as well as with the city of Alton to complete the homes’ rehabilitation. The partnering nonprofit then coordinates the sale of the completed home. The homes, when sold, must go to low-income families who agree to live in them for at least five years.

At the end of the tour, Smith said this open house was the first of several activities she hoped to coordinate at the center so residents from throughout her ward and the city can learn more about what’s happening there. She also hopes that neighbors will take the time to weigh in and let her know, or the college staff know, what other needs could be met through the center.

For more information about Lewis and Clark’s Scott Bibb Center, its programs and services, or to suggest ideas for future planning, you can contact Harris at (618) 468-4100, vharris@lc.edu; or Davis at (618) 468-4150, sdavis@lc.edu. Also, for more information about all of the college’s minority and international student opportunities, contact Adrienne Reed Oliver at (618) 468-6030, ayreed@lc.edu.

lc.edu/adulted

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter