Community Christmas goes into home stretch

Community Christmas

One week remains in United Way’s annual Community Christmas donation drive to benefit Riverbend residents.

Program volunteers will collect donation boxes Thursday, Dec. 6, to sort and deliver the items to 16 local nonprofits. To locate a donation box near you, visit the website.

This year, the community’s top needs are for new coats, blankets, household and personal care items. Other items collected through the program include non-perishable food, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages, baby formula and diapers, and new clothes, socks, hats, gloves and scarves.

Monetary donations also are accepted and will be used to purchase items in short supply or not collected. Donations can be made online or mailed to United Way, 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.

The items will be distributed to the following agencies:

100 Black Men – Alton Branch

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Calhoun County Council for Senior Citizens

Caritas Family Solutions

Catholic Charities of Madison County

Catholic Children’s Home

Centerstone

Children’s Home and Aid

Crisis Food Center

Illinois Center for Autism

Madison County Urban League

Oasis Women’s Center

Operation Blessings

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start Family Services

Salvation Army

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter