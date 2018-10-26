Community Christmas seeks collection sites

Community Christmas

United Way’s annual Community Christmas drive is looking for businesses and organizations to host donation boxes and collect items for those in need during the holidays. The program kicks off next week when dozens of participating Riverbend businesses, schools and churches will receive donation boxes.

A business can serve as a donation drop-off location by requesting one or more boxes to place, accessible for clients, visitors or employees. The free boxes are provided courtesy of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. Those interested in receiving a box can visit the website to submit a request.

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 5, and include nonperishable food items, blankets, towels, baby care items, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, new toys and new clothes for all ages, including gloves, hats and scarves. Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made online or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024 and marked as Attn: Community Christmas.

Last year, Community Christmas collected more than 32,000 items for the community. Donations received this year will be distributed to people in need through the following agencies:

100 Black Men – Alton Branch

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Calhoun County Council for Senior Citizens

Caritas Family Solutions

Catholic Charities of Madison County

Catholic Children’s Home

Centerstone

Children’s Home and Aid

Crisis Food Center Inc.

Illinois Center for Autism

Madison County Urban League

Oasis Women’s Center

Operation Blessing

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services

The Salvation Army – Alton

Besides needing businesses and organizations to host donation boxes, volunteers are needed for activities essential to the success of Community Christmas. Volunteer opportunities include delivering boxes to host sites Nov. 1-2, picking up and sorting through the thousands of donations on Dec. 6 and loading the items for pick-up by the agencies on Dec. 7. Sign up to volunteer at StlVolunteer.org by searching Community Christmas.

Community Christmas is sponsored by United Way and The Telegraph. For those interested in hosting a box, volunteering or for more information, call (618) 258-9800.

