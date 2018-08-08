Community Cultivators to close garden at La Vista Park

GODFREY | The Community Cultivators Board of Directors has decided to close the Jaime Hines Discovery Garden at La Vista Park after 17 growing seasons.

There is a Harvest Party and a big work day scheduled later in August that will still occur. They will still have a presence at the park when they extend their Pollinator Garden to include a new, larger prairie planting and a possible circular bike and walking trail.

“It’s bittersweet, really,” said Christine Favilla, garden co-founder and Earthworms educator. “I believe the garden has outlived its usefulness and that we have spread the message of urban gardening to just about every school around. Kids are learning where their food comes from in different locations now, such as their schools and after-school centers, which makes us happy.”

According to their nonprofit by-laws: “The purposes for which Community Cultivators is organized are for charitable purposes, more specifically: to oversee the Children’s Community Garden at La Vista Park. The corporation will try to teach the children, through organic means, about their natural source of food. This tangible learning experience will promote the children’s connection with the soil and natural cycles of Earth. The fostering of an appreciation of nature will increase the children’s Earth Literacy. The Garden will provide an alternative, creative outdoor activity, and will encourage the holistic growth of our community’s consciousness.”

While the project started strictly as a children’s garden using a curriculum with many teaching standards, it also opened spaces for families to garden in for the past several years. Over the years, the Community Cultivators also helped to start gardens at three elementary schools, two daycares, and went to numerous school and after-school sites in Madison County to teach lessons. The garden received the Governor’s Hometown Award in 2004 as a formal recognition to those volunteers who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life.

The Community Cultivators received private grant money and generous donations to pay for garden personnel and employed more than a dozen educators throughout the years, trained interns from three local colleges, and educated hundreds of local youths. There was no such funding the past two years, so they relied heavily on volunteers to provide the Earthworms Program. While the village of Godfrey did the registration for the 14-week summer program, volunteers staffed the hands-on classes for the past two years. Paid staff also used to provide structure and workshops for the family garden plots and coordinated curriculum for Scouts and other such groups. Favilla said this season was difficult to get volunteers to simply mow inside the gate, let alone help take care of the gardened spaces.

“It seemed that very few people were willing to maintain a garden plot out there; even when it was a manicured spot,” board member and garden volunteer Chris Pattan said. “Usually Jaime and I prepared all the plots and kept everyone’s plots weeded and picked up all the piles if they did weed.”

The Community Cultivators’ Board of Directors will work with the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department to devise a plan to dismantle the garden and work towards establishing the prairie. They plan on renaming the prairie after Jaime Hines, a longtime employee, board member, and volunteer who passed away in March 2014. They may attempt to keep the greenhouse on site to grow the prairie plants.

“It would be an amazing hilltop prairie if the village and others are willing to help,” board member Amitie Flynn said.

She has extensive background in starting prairie plants and will rally for the greenhouse to stay on site.

