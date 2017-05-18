Community donates more than 15,000 pounds of food

The second annual Food for Families Drive collected 15,430 pounds of nonperishable food for eight food pantries in the Riverbend and surrounding areas.

Local schools participated in the drive, competing for a cash prize for bringing in the most donations.

“This community is always so generous and supportive of helping one another, and this Food for Families Drive was no exception,” United Way of Greater St. Louis labor liaison Terry Biggs said. “Thank you to all of the schools that participated, to our volunteers who helped collect and deliver the food, to the public who donated on our collection day, and to our sponsors for their incredible support.”

The winning schools were:

• First place: St. Elizabeth’s School in Granite City received a $1,000 cash prize for donating 4,077 pounds of food.

• Second place: St. Peter and Paul School in Alton received a $750 cash prize.

• Third place: St. John Neumann Catholic School in Maryville received a $250 cash prize.

Other participating schools include Alton Middle School and Alton High School, Bethalto School District, Coolidge Junior High School, East Elementary School, Eastwood Elementary School, Frohardt Elementary School, Granite City High School, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Madison High School, Marquette Catholic High School, Maryville Elementary School, Maryville School (Collinsville) Mitchell Elementary School, North Elementary School, Prather Elementary School, St. Mary’s School, Venice Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, West Elementary School, and Wilson Elementary School.

Items will be distributed to Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Care Center, Crisis Food Center, Operation Blessing, Salvation Army, Granite City and Alton locations; Venice Township Food Pantry, Guardian Angel Food Pantry and Catholic Charities.

The drive was sponsored by United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division, Dynamic Transit Co., The Bank of Edwardsville, Granite City Steel Credit Union, Schnuck Markets, Andy’s Auto Body Towing and Storage, and First Bank.