Community events on tap Sept. 9 in South Roxana

SOUTH ROXANA — Sept. 9 will be a day of community events in the village.

A community-wide yard sale will start at 7 a.m. A map of the locations can be picked up at the Casey’s General Store.

The South Roxana Fire Department will have a BBQ Fundraiser starting at 10 a.m. with pulled pork, hot dogs, and other food.

First Assembly of God, 211 Stephenson, will host a free Kids Festival with a bounce house, games, carnival, prizes and more than 50 vendors.

Phillips 66 Refinery will sponsor a free community event from 3-7 p.m. to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the refinery at the Rox Arena, 2 Park Drive in Roxana. The festivities include inflatables for children, games, food, concessions and more. A movie in the park will follow the event.

“Mayor Overton and I hope everyone enjoys themselves with a fun, free family day,” South Roxana Project Manager and Police Chief Bob Coles stated in a press release.

