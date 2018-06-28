Community of Sunnybrook developers moving forward with plans

A Community of Sunnybrook spokesman released a statement Thursday that indicates the planned residential development in Alton will move forward despite Mayor Brant Walker’s opposition.

Statement by attorney Andrew Carruthers

A statement was released Friday by Alton Mayor Brant Walker following a meeting of the Madison County Grants Committee.

Andrew Carruthers, an attorney and spokesperson for the group, responded by stating, “From the mayor’s statement late last week, it’s clear the campaign of misinformation about the development and those involved continues. He stated that the developers have not worked closely with the city throughout the process and implied that I made some misstatement about my own personal involvement. The mayor is likely well aware, from speaking to his attorney, that I was brought on only about 10 days ago following his sudden withdrawal of support. As for the developers, they were clearly working with the city for over a year, as evidenced by the memorandum of understanding signed by the mayor on June 15, 2017. The mayor likes to claim that he ‘had’ to obtain a copy of the IHDA application through a Freedom of Information request. The truth is that he never asked the developers for a copy of the application, so to imply that he could only obtain it by submitting a FOIA is misleading.”

As for the HOME funds, Carruthers acknowledged, “Although Sunnybrook is now out of contention for the grant, the developers certainly appreciate the work, process, and consideration of Madison County Community Development and the Grants Committee.”

Carruthers then addressed the MOU (memorandum of understanding) and the mayor’s continued statements that he was not aware any of the units would be rentals or eligible for vouchers. Carruthers stated, “Under the terms section of the MOU, which was prepared by the city, it states ‘The project shall be constructed in a manner which will allow for the sale of owner-occupied units upon the completion of the 15-year LIHTC (Low Income Housing Tax Credits) compliance period. Tenants shall accrue an annual credit towards the purchase price of the unit which will be applied upon each individual sale after completion of the 15-year LIHTC compliance period.’”

Carruthers continued, “With these terms including the word ‘tenants’ and a statement that the units will be available for sale only after the 15-year period, we don’t understand how the mayor could have honestly believed this development was going to be something other than rental housing, at least for the first 15 years. Also, as this is a LIHTC development, the availability of some vouchers is to be expected and was explained to the mayor. I understand that the mayor is a landlord himself and is presumably familiar with the term ‘tenant’ and with the basic requirements of LIHTC, but if he was confused about these terms he could have asked his lawyers. In any case, if there’s any part of the MOU that the mayor feels the developers are not following, he only needs to point it out and it will be addressed.”

Carruthers then cast doubt on the mayor’s stated reasons for withdrawing support. “He claims that he withdrew support because he was led to believe there would be no vouchers or rental housing. The MOU signed by the mayor completely refutes these claims, so his continued insistence that he was misled is just more fake news. While I suppose an elected official is entitled to change his mind in response to public input, it is unacceptable that he has attempted to blame the developers for his change in position, as though he was somehow misled.”

As for the future of the project, Carruthers indicated the development group is moving forward. “Despite all of the misinformation over the past few weeks, we’re confident everyone, even the mayor, will be very pleased with the finished product.”

Memorandum of understanding, June 15, 2017

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter