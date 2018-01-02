Community partnership inspires legacy of hope

× Expand Participants at the check presentation ceremony included (back row, from left) Perry Withers and Bob Blacklock, both of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; Jason Weiss of the Child Advocacy Center, credit union President Alan Meyer; (front row) Child Advocacy Center board member Patti Bortko, Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Carrie Cohan, Child Advocacy Center board member Travis Widman, and Claire Cooper of the Child Advocacy Center.

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Child Advocacy Center continues to benefit from the generosity of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and its employees.

Credit union officials on Dec. 20 presented the center with a check for $32,265 it raised from its annual charity golf tournament in September. Since 2013, the center has been the recipient of funds raised during the golf outing.

The credit union was honored at an awards dinner in November with the Harvest of Hope Award, which recognizes an individual or organization that is an example of hope in action in the community.

This past year, credit union employees volunteered more than 4,000 hours and 1st MidAmerica provided more than $140,000 in support through sponsorships and donations to community organizations such as Bucket Brigade, United Way Campaign Adopt-a-Soldier and the Gordon Moore Restoration Project.

The credit union works with the center on events throughout the year, including sponsoring the Kids Health Safety and Activity Fair, a back-to-school event.

Center Director Carrie Cohan said the past year has been one of change and growth for the organization.

“We unveiled a new logo in early fall,” she said. “It includes a dandelion with floating seeds that represent hope, new beginnings and the promise of life to come.”

She said the center also has newly renovated space to accommodate state-of-the-art interview rooms and new staff and contracted partners that will allow the center to provide on-site therapy and crisis intervention services, intensive home-based services and consistent support and connection to families while navigating the criminal justice system.

“The center is now staffed appropriately to accommodate the number of children we serve, ensuring our amazing employees can remain resilient, educated and supported while instilling a sense of hope to child victims of abuse,” Cohan said.

For more information about the Child Advocacy Center, call (618) 296-5390 or visit the website.

