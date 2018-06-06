Community rallies in the face of cemetery vandalism

photo by Frank Prager photo by Frank Prager

GLEN CARBON | The Glen Carbon and Edwardsville communities came together to respond to vandalism committed at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates less than two days before the cemetery’s annual Memorial Day service.

Timothy V. McLean, 34, of Glen Carbon is in custody at the Madison County Jail on $200,000 bond on charges related to painting swastikas on headstones at the cemetery. Charges also allege vandalism to two churches as well as homes and cars in Edwardsville’s Sunset Hill subdivision. McLean has a criminal record dating back to 2006.

He allegedly committed the crimes during the early morning hours of May 26. A Glen Carbon Police Department press release states the department worked in close conjunction with the Edwardsville Police department to arrest McLean and that hundreds of graves at the cemetery were desecrated. Crime scene investigators from the Illinois State Police assisted with the investigation, the release states.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office on May 29 charged McLean with three counts of hate crime (Class 2 felonies), three counts of institutional vandalism (Class 2 felonies), one count of violation of the Cemetery Protection Act (Class 2 felony) and an additional count of criminal damage to property over $500 (Class 4 felony).

In regard to the Edwardsville incidents, the state’s attorney charged McLean with one count of hate crime (Class 2 felony) and 13 additional counts of criminal damage to property over $500 (Class 4 felonies).

The short amount of time between when the vandalism was discovered and the start of the annual Memorial Day service made the situation particularly problematic for the cemetery’s grounds crew. The annual service draws hundreds of people and the cemetery grounds are toured constantly during Memorial Day, with traffic heavy enough at times to back up onto the highway.

Sunset Hill Memorial Estates grounds superintendent Mark Johnson said they learned of the damage about 7 a.m. that Saturday. He said it was important to get the damage cleaned up before the service.

“It’s such a big thing to so many families,” he said.

He said he made some calls to people in the cemetery industry and quickly created a system for cleaning the markings from the headstones.

“We developed a good system,” Johnson said.

He explained they initially scoured the stones with cleaning agents and subsequently power-washed them.

Johnson pointed out the response from the community was overwhelming.

“A lot of people showed up just wanting to know how they could help,” he said.

Tru-Value Hardware donated a high-pressure washer for the cleanup and Wang Gang restaurant donated food, he said.

The grounds crew worked all day Saturday, part of the day Sunday and started again at 4 a.m. Memorial Day to make sure everything was ready. The cemetery has approximately 25,000 graves.

Johnson said 190 residents volunteered to help get the cemetery ready the day of Memorial Day activities by putting up flags and helping with general setup.

“That’s the most people we’ve ever had volunteer and the fastest we’ve ever gotten it done,” he said.

Johnson said there will need to be another round of cleaning to make sure the vandalism is completely removed. He explained the polished granite cleaned well, but areas of rough stone still need work.

“There’s a second round yet to be done,” he said.

